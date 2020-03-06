Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €120.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been assigned a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIR. Nord/LB set a €148.00 ($172.09) price target on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €171.00 ($198.84) target price on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €147.54 ($171.56).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €101.16 ($117.63) on Friday. Airbus has a one year low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a one year high of €99.97 ($116.24). The company’s fifty day moving average is €130.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is €127.64.

About Airbus

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.