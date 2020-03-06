Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AIRG. B. Riley raised Airgain from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Airgain from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Airgain from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Airgain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Airgain currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Shares of AIRG opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.73 million, a P/E ratio of 79.30 and a beta of 1.90. Airgain has a 1-year low of $7.70 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

In other news, Director James K. Sims acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, for a total transaction of $39,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airgain by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,410 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after buying an additional 63,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Airgain by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 23,568 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Airgain by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Airgain by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, service providers, and value added resellers and distributors worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; OmniMax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

