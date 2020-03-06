Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) versus Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Critical Contrast

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Akorn (NASDAQ:AKRX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

37.2% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Akorn shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Akorn shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Akorn’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -131.50% -107.46% Akorn -33.23% -14.68% -3.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ovid Therapeutics and Akorn, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Akorn 0 2 0 0 2.00

Ovid Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $14.80, indicating a potential upside of 322.86%. Akorn has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Ovid Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ovid Therapeutics is more favorable than Akorn.

Volatility & Risk

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its share price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Akorn has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its share price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Akorn’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics N/A N/A -$51.98 million ($2.11) -1.66 Akorn $682.43 million 0.20 -$226.77 million ($0.34) -3.18

Ovid Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Akorn. Akorn is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Akorn on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate, which has completed Phase 1b/2a trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and a license agreement with H. Lundbeck A/S. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Akorn

Akorn, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) consumer health products, and animal health pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Prescription Pharmaceuticals and Consumer Health. The Prescription Pharmaceuticals segment offers generic and branded prescription pharmaceuticals in various dosage forms, including sterile ophthalmics, injectables, and inhalants; and non-sterile oral liquids, topicals, nasal sprays, and otics. Its primary products include Akten, a topical ocular anesthetic gel; AzaSite, an antibiotic used to treat bacterial conjunctivitis; Cosopt, Cosopt PF, Betimol, and Zioptan, which are used in the treatment of glaucoma; and Xopenex inhalation solution used in the treatment or prevention of bronchospasm. The Consumer Health segment manufactures and markets OTC products for the treatment of dry eye under the TheraTears brand. It also markets other OTC consumer health products comprising Mag-Ox, a magnesium supplement; and the Diabetic Tussin line of cough and cold products. In addition, this segment offers a portfolio of animal health products, such as Anased and VetaKet veterinary sedatives; Tolazine and Yobine sedative reversing agents; and Butorphic, a pain reliever. Akorn, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

