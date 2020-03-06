Albireo Pharma Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($1.22) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:ALBO) – Wedbush boosted their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Albireo Pharma in a report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($1.22) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.57). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Albireo Pharma’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.65) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.62) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.09) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALBO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Shares of ALBO opened at $22.37 on Thursday. Albireo Pharma has a 1-year low of $16.13 and a 1-year high of $38.69. The stock has a market cap of $347.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Albireo Pharma news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

