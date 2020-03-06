Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.75.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock opened at $22.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $1.01. The business had revenue of $6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 59.18% and a negative net margin of 650.86%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will post -6.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 255,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALBO. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 412.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

