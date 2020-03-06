Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Alcoa (NYSE:AA) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

AA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Alcoa from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alcoa from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised Alcoa from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $21.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.15.

AA opened at $11.89 on Tuesday. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $11.68 and a 12-month high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Alcoa during the third quarter valued at $112,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alcoa during the fourth quarter valued at $175,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 2,859.8% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 8,036 shares during the period.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

