Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

ALEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alector in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alector in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Alector in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of Alector stock opened at $29.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of -10.79. Alector has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.90 and a 200 day moving average of $19.77.

In related news, VP Calvin Yu sold 63,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $1,908,771.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $5,672,603.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sabah Oney sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $46,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 595,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,950,039.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,473,179 shares of company stock valued at $28,834,046. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Alector in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Alector in the third quarter worth about $165,000. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

Alector

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies that harness the immune system to cure neurodegenerative diseases. Its products in Phase I clinical trial include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia; and AL002 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

