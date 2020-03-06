Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company’s product pipeline consists of UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-715, ALLO-819, CD70, DLL3 and ALLO-647 which are in clinical stage. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ALLO. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a hold rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $27.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.88. The company has a current ratio of 16.46, a quick ratio of 16.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allogene Therapeutics will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,658,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Allogene Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 679,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after buying an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,542,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,228 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,776,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 162,594 shares in the last quarter. 57.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

