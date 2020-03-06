Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ALLT. BidaskClub raised shares of Allot Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allot Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

NASDAQ ALLT opened at $10.21 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86. Allot Communications has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $30.57 million for the quarter. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

