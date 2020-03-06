Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note issued on Monday, March 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Garro expects that the software maker will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MDRX. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $7.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.06 and a 52-week high of $12.02.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a negative net margin of 10.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Olis sold 50,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $453,743.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 332,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,113.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Black acquired 33,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $243,913.26. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDRX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $7,148,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 883,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 468,061 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,656,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,069,000 after buying an additional 418,449 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 957,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 339,870 shares during the period. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 4,225,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,391,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Company Profile

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

