Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 39.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 268 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 50.0% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 64,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $78,881,000 after purchasing an additional 21,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,457.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,321.28. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,025.00 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11. The company has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,625.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura lifted their price objective on Alphabet from to in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

In other news, SVP David C. Drummond sold 28,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,358.81, for a total value of $38,629,609.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,087,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 2,085,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total transaction of $109,659,195.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock valued at $346,883,661. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

