Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Credit Agricole S A’s 6th Largest Position

Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,486 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 2.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $949.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,456.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,321.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,625.00 target price (up previously from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,523.89.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

