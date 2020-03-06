Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Alphabet earned a media sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the information services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Alphabet to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,460.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 target price (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,523.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,314.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,456.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,321.05. The company has a market cap of $949.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 54.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

