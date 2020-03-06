Altagas (TSE:ALA) Price Target Raised to C$26.00

Altagas (TSE:ALA) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Altagas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Altagas from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$23.00 price target on shares of Altagas in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$22.90.

Shares of Altagas stock opened at C$21.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$21.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.81. Altagas has a 12-month low of C$17.31 and a 12-month high of C$22.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Altagas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

Altagas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and 2 regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.6 million customers.

