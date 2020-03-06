AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS ATGN opened at $1.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.33. The company has a market cap of $33.03 million, a PE ratio of 20.57 and a beta of 0.65. AltiGen Communications has a 52-week low of $0.86 and a 52-week high of $1.88.

AltiGen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AltiGen Communications had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter.

AltiGen Communications Company Profile

Altigen Communications, Inc designs, delivers, and supports Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone systems and call center solutions worldwide. The company offers MaxCommunications Server (MaxCS) IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD VoIP Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

