Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 43,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,952,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 34.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,673 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $4,429,000. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

MO stock opened at $43.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market cap of $81.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $38.57 and a 12-month high of $57.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.44.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 67.74%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.62%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

