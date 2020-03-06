Amaysim Aus (ASX:AYS) Shares Down 1.6%

Amaysim Aus Limited (ASX:AYS)’s share price traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as A$0.30 ($0.21) and last traded at A$0.31 ($0.22), 104,301 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.31 ($0.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $88.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00.

In related news, insider Peter O’Connell 500,000 shares of Amaysim Aus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th.

Amaysim Aus Company Profile (ASX:AYS)

amaysim Australia Limited operates as a mobile virtual network operator in Australia. It operates through two segments, Mobile and Energy. The company offers mobile services under the amaysim and Vaya names; and electricity and gas retail services. As of June 30, 2019, the company had 624 thousand mobile subscription customers; and 207 thousand energy subscribers.

