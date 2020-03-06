Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Amc Networks from $60.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Amc Networks from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.07. Amc Networks has a twelve month low of $27.09 and a twelve month high of $63.51. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.04). Amc Networks had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 88.17%. The business had revenue of $785.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amc Networks will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amc Networks by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 4.4% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Amc Networks by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

