Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to at Roth Capital

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its target price hoisted by Roth Capital from to in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ameresco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ameresco in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a strong-buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $22.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200 day moving average is $17.17. Ameresco has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.55 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 52,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $920,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 791,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,851,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 14,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $233,755.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 957,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,800,317.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 224,662 shares of company stock worth $4,141,923 over the last ninety days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 542.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symphony Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 34.04% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

