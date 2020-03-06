America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of AMX opened at $16.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $18.03.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, equities analysts forecast that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,476 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,385 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

