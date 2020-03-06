American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It invests in power companies, lifestyle centers and retail properties. American Finance Trust Inc. is based in NY, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AFIN. ValuEngine upgraded American Finance Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. TheStreet downgraded American Finance Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFIN opened at $10.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. American Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $15.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.45.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.0917 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.60%. American Finance Trust’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $195,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in American Finance Trust by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,446,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,173,000 after buying an additional 68,441 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

