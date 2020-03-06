American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau Sells 30,000 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) CFO Christopher Lau sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $814,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,570.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:AMH opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.61. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $21.90 and a one year high of $29.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 18.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 80,314 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,783,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $235,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 427,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,072,000 after buying an additional 132,868 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 557,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,427,000 after buying an additional 134,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

