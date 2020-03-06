American International Group (NYSE:AIG) Lifted to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on AIG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Standpoint Research raised American International Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised American International Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.09.

Get American International Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. American International Group has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $58.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. American International Group had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 124,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 8,587 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 12,871 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $500,000. BB&T Corp grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 12,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.