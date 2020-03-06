American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A cut its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,619 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up 1.1% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned about 0.09% of American Water Works worth $19,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $139.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.25. American Water Works Company Inc has a twelve month low of $100.84 and a twelve month high of $141.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The company had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.56 million. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 55.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AWK. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.57.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $644,629.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total value of $1,308,330.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,166.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

