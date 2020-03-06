Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ameris Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameris Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens started coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.60.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp stock opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.91 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.50.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, Director Elizabeth A. Mccague purchased 2,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.53 per share, for a total transaction of $103,773.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,913.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,521,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 883,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,603,000 after acquiring an additional 50,343 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the bank’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the bank’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.