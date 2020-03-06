AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AMETEK from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cowen downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.40.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $89.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.70 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $77.91 and a 52-week high of $102.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.70% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total transaction of $199,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 83,670 shares in the company, valued at $8,358,633. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,751,939. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AME. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,098,000 after acquiring an additional 33,825 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,418,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,400,633,000 after buying an additional 204,374 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,442,000 after buying an additional 142,908 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 11.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

