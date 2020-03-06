Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $252.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from to in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $212.12 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. Amgen has a 1 year low of $166.30 and a 1 year high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total value of $99,331.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,515,191,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Amgen by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,518,844,000 after buying an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 890.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 370,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,394,000 after acquiring an additional 333,372 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

