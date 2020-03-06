AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Insider Ralph Henderson Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ralph Henderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total value of $74,202.12.

On Monday, January 6th, Ralph Henderson sold 25,500 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total value of $1,579,215.00.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $75.56 on Friday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $80.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,808,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,354,000 after purchasing an additional 48,056 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 9.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 231.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 84,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.