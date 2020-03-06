Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amplify Energy (OTCMKTS:AMPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AMPY. Northland Securities started coverage on Amplify Energy in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Amplify Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMPY opened at $4.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Amplify Energy has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $166.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy during the third quarter worth $138,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Energy in the third quarter worth about $1,616,000. Institutional investors own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and South Texas.

