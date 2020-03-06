Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tecnoglass Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tecnoglass in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.80. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $101.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.68 million. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 17.63%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TGLS. BidaskClub downgraded Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. ValuEngine cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Tecnoglass from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79. Tecnoglass has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Tecnoglass by 259.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in Tecnoglass in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 82,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

