Analysts Offer Predictions for Artis REIT’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:AX)

Artis REIT (TSE:AX) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Artis REIT in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, March 1st. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis anticipates that the company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for Artis REIT’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Get Artis REIT alerts:

Artis REIT has a twelve month low of C$12.82 and a twelve month high of C$14.42.

About Artis REIT

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (Artis) is an unincorporated closed-end real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company’s objective is to provide stable, reliable and tax efficient monthly cash distributions, as well as long-term appreciation in the value of Artis’ units. Its segments include Western Canada, which comprises British Columbia and Alberta; Central Canada, which comprises Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and Eastern Canada, which comprises Ontario.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Artis REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.