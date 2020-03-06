Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for eHealth (EHTH)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of eHealth (NASDAQ: EHTH) in the last few weeks:

2/27/2020 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $129.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “eHealth, Inc. is the parent company of eHealthInsurance, the leading online source of health insurance for individuals, families and small businesses. eHealthInsurance presents complex health insurance information in an objective, user-friendly format, enabling the research, analysis, comparison and purchase of health insurance products that best meet consumers’ needs. eHealth and eHealthInsurance.com are registered trademarks of eHealthInsurance Services, Inc. eHealth, Inc. and its technology was responsible for the nation’s first Internet-based sale of a health insurance policy. The Company is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

2/24/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $179.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – eHealth had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $150.00.

2/21/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $132.00 to $166.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $150.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $163.00 to $177.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – eHealth was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

2/18/2020 – eHealth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $90.00 to $135.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – eHealth had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $120.00.

1/24/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $134.00 to $145.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $111.00 to $132.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/24/2020 – eHealth had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $110.00 to $150.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/17/2020 – eHealth had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc.. They now have a $200.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – eHealth was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:EHTH opened at $144.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $90.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.32 and a beta of 0.78. eHealth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.19 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $301.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.97 million. eHealth had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 18.12%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Scott N. Flanders sold 89,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $10,121,446.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EHTH. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,344,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in eHealth by 271.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

