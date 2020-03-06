Analysts Set Expectations for Physicians Realty Trust’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

NYSE:DOC opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.56. Physicians Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.78.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.05). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $107.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Physicians Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 4,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 125,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John T. Thomas sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total value of $92,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,500 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Theine purchased 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

