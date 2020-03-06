Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Endologix (ELGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Endologix (NASDAQ: ELGX) in the last few weeks:

2/25/2020 – Endologix had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Endologix was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – Endologix had its price target lowered by analysts at Stephens from $7.00 to $3.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Endologix had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler to .

2/17/2020 – Endologix was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

2/10/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/4/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – Endologix was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures and markets products for the treatment of coronary and vascular diseases. A leader in the emerging field of vascular brachytherapy, Endologix, has developed a unique method for the delivery of radiation to prevent restenosis following the interventional treatment of atherosclerosis. “

Endologix stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.22. Endologix, Inc. has a one year low of $0.69 and a one year high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

Get Endologix Inc alerts:

Endologix (NASDAQ:ELGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $35.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.80 million. Endologix had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 45.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endologix, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Endologix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Endologix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Endologix by 315.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 77,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Endologix by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 246,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 124,894 shares in the last quarter. 71.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endologix, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Endologix Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endologix Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.