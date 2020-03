Analyzing Enlivex Therapeutics (ENLV) and Its Rivals

Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ENLV) is one of 605 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enlivex Therapeutics to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Enlivex Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlivex Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors -2,396.06% -239.35% -31.51%

Volatility & Risk

Enlivex Therapeutics has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enlivex Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 1.80, suggesting that their average share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.8% of Enlivex Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlivex Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors 6286 16993 33097 1325 2.51

Enlivex Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 242.47%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 45.93%. Given Enlivex Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Enlivex Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enlivex Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlivex Therapeutics N/A -$4.24 million -4.17 Enlivex Therapeutics Competitors $2.19 billion $295.01 million 0.43

Enlivex Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enlivex Therapeutics. Enlivex Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Enlivex Therapeutics competitors beat Enlivex Therapeutics on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients. The company also intends to develop its cell-based therapy to be combined with treatments of solid tumors via immune checkpoint rebalancing to enhance the efficacy of various anti-cancer therapies, including chimeric antigen receptor T-Cell therapy and therapies targeting T-Cell receptor therapy. Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nes Ziona, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enlivex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.