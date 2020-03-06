Analyzing Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX)

Ottawa Savings Bancorp (NASDAQ:OTTW) and Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Axos Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Savings Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Axos Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Axos Financial has a consensus price target of $36.33, indicating a potential upside of 55.54%. Given Axos Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Axos Financial is more favorable than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Axos Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Savings Bancorp 12.93% 3.78% 0.65% Axos Financial 23.16% 16.33% 1.55%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.5% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.5% of Axos Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Ottawa Savings Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Axos Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Savings Bancorp and Axos Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Savings Bancorp $14.99 million 2.88 $1.94 million N/A N/A Axos Financial $647.64 million 2.21 $155.13 million $2.75 8.49

Axos Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ottawa Savings Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

Ottawa Savings Bancorp has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Axos Financial has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Axos Financial beats Ottawa Savings Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ottawa Savings Bancorp Company Profile

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Ottawa Savings Bank, a chartered savings bank that provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in Illinois. The company offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificate, and various retirement accounts. It also provides one-to-four family residential, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising auto, share, and personal unsecured loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company was formerly known as Ottawa Savings Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc. operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit. In addition, the company offers prepaid card and refund transfer, debit card or ATM card, portfolio management, online bill payment, money transfer, overdraft protection, online and mobile banking, and text message banking services. The company was formerly known as BofI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to Axos Financial, Inc. in September 2018. Axos Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in San Diego, California.

