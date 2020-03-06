Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Sells $5,670,011.01 in Stock

Anaplan Inc (NYSE:PLAN) Director Rob Ward sold 126,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $5,670,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,967 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,358.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Rob Ward also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Rob Ward sold 48,442 shares of Anaplan stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $2,161,966.46.

Shares of PLAN opened at $42.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day moving average is $52.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Anaplan Inc has a 52-week low of $33.59 and a 52-week high of $63.71.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.17 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. Anaplan’s revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anaplan Inc will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,684,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 239.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,777,000 after purchasing an additional 952,927 shares in the last quarter. HMI Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,994,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. FBN Securities decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Anaplan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.05.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

