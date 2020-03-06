AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share

AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Lee anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.73) EPS.

ANAB has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $509.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. AnaptysBio has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

