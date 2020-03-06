AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ANAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.73. AnaptysBio has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $83.10.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $0.45. The business had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANAB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,061 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 533.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 817.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.