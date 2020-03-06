Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

NGLOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Investec cut shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of NGLOY stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of $10.07 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a market cap of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.87.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Forex

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.