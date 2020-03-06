Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Anglo American plc Unsponsored (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Anglo American in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anglo American’s FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Anglo American from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Anglo American from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $11.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.90. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.81.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

