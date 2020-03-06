ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $43.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.97 million, a PE ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.98. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $42.54 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $47.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.63 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas Haughey purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.18 per share, for a total transaction of $90,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,587.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,122 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 2,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

