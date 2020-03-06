ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ANIP has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $42.54 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $564.97 million, a PE ratio of 90.21 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.62.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $47.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, Director Thomas Haughey bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.18 per share, with a total value of $90,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,587.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 9,900.0% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 667.1% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,157 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,245 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

