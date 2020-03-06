ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler Sells 3,053 Shares of Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.26, for a total value of $773,202.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,386.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shane Emswiler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, Shane Emswiler sold 6,372 shares of ANSYS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total value of $1,857,310.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $248.06 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.25 and a 52-week high of $299.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $276.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Needham & Company LLC downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $322.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.22.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

