ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPDF opened at $8.67 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 1.25. ANTA Sports Products has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $10.25.

ANTA Sports Products Company Profile

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

