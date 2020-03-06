Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $4.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.76. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 833.43% and a negative net margin of 155.37%.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

