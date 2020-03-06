Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) Lifted to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Applied Energetics (OTCMKTS:AERG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AERG opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27. The company has a market cap of $52.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 4.22. Applied Energetics has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.50.

Get Applied Energetics alerts:

Applied Energetics Company Profile

Applied Energetics, Inc engages in the development of ultra-short pulse lasers, laser guided energy, and direct discharge electrical products. The company also offers high voltage electronics, optical systems, and integrated guided energy products. It serves defense, aerospace, industrial, and scientific customers worldwide.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Energetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Energetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.