Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on APYX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Apyx Medical to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.94.

APYX stock opened at $6.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 8.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.54 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39. Apyx Medical has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APYX. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 609.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 5,734 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Apyx Medical by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Apyx Medical during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Advanced Energy and original equipment manufacturing (OEM). The company develops J-Plasma, a patented plasma-based surgical product for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

