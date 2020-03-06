ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AETUF. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded ARC Resources to a buy rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Tudor Pickering downgraded ARC Resources to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

OTCMKTS:AETUF opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.05 and a one year high of $7.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.40 and a beta of 1.17.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The energy company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. ARC Resources had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $199.69 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.0377 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

