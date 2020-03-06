ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share

ArcBest Corp (NASDAQ:ARCB) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ArcBest in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now expects that the transportation company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.05).

ARCB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of ArcBest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.78. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. ArcBest had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $717.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $348,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

ArcBest Company Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

